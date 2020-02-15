|
|
Ever loved. Passed peacefully after a brief illness with family by her side at the age of 91 years, February 10, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home, Brighton, Ontario. Wife of the late Ezra "Clarke" Richardson, daughter of the late Clarence V. Wessels and the late Evelyn Marie (Tousignant). Loving mother of Lynne Simpson (Allan), and Allan "Al" Richardson. Adored grandmother of Cathy Orr (Dave), Christopher "Chris" Simpson (Tracy), and Cara Simpson. Great-grandmother of six and great-great-grandmother of five. She will be sadly missed by the Brighton Community and ever remembered by those she met on her daily walks as she kept Brighton beautiful. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Maplewood for all their kindness and dedication in taking care of Alice over the past year. Cremation with interment next to her loving husband at McPhail's Cemetery. A Celebration of Alice's Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Northumberland Community Care Brighton, or the Brighton Fare Share Food Bank would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 15, 2020