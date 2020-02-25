Home

Weaver Family Funeral Home Trenton - East Chapel
Allan William "Al" Minnie

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at BGH on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Jeannie Minnie for 48 dedicated years. Loving father of Susan McCooeye. Proud pop of Cory, Justin and Demika. Cherished brother of Clara (Donald), Dorothy (Ken), Carolyn, Linda, Charles and the late Eunice, Eileen, Sanger, Marie, Melvin and Guy. Allan will be truly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Iris R. Noland and all the staff at TMH and BGH for all their care and support. Family and friends are invited to visit at WEAVER Life Centre - East, 29 Bay St. Trenton on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at Weaver on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to visit 1 hour prior. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the . Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 25, 2020
