Peacefully, at home surrounded by those he loved after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 56. Proud father of Alexandra McPhee and Nicki McPhee. Beloved son of the late Hilda McPhee (nee O'Brien) and the late Melvin McPhee. Long-time partner of Mary McPhee (nee VanGils). Loving brother of Catherine Laura Dickson (Lee), Mary Sandra Dee McPhee, Sheila Marie Ainsworth (Eric), and Ewen Melvin McPhee (Lisa). Special uncle to Meagan McPhee. Fondly remembered by his other nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and many cousins and long-time friends and neighbours. There will be cremation with a Celebration of Life to be announced later in the summer. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit. The family would to thank the many wonderful health care workers at NHH, Dr. Haunts and Dr. Mule for the exceptional patient care. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com. "Life is a song... sing it. Life is love... feel it."
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 21, 2020