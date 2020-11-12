Peacefully at Extendicare Port Hope with family by her side on Wednesday November 4th, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Fudge. Treasured mom of Debbie (Neil) Trew, James (Heike) Raines and predeceased by Wayne Raines. Loving grandma of John (Julia), Daniel, Kristine (Joseph), Matt (Tracy) and James. Devoted GG of Trish, Gabriel, Rory, Olivia and Everliegh. Cherished sister of Raymond, Everett (Barb) and predeceased by Margaret (Ross) and John (Marlene). Doreen will be missed by many extended family and friends. A private family service will take place at a later date. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Doreen to Canadian Cancer Society
or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.