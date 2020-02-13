Home

Alois Weiss Obituary
Peacefully, with his wife of 65 years at his side, February 9, 2020, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Felicitas (née Becker). Loving father of Klaus (Lynnskie), Gabriele Campbell (John) and Corinna Simmons (Tony). Dear Opa to Nicholas (Bailey), Alexandra (Josh), Noah, Jonah and Ben. Great-Opa to Royal, Elliott and Grace. Longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, Opa was happiest in his beautiful backyard garden surrounded by his adoring family, with a good German beer in hand. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life Gathering being held at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home Reception Centre, 30 King St. E. in Cobourg on Friday, February 14th, from 11am to 1 pm. Our family would like to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to the caring staff at the Golden Plough Lodge, Cobourg. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to this extraordinary facility. https://www.northumberland.ca/en/living-here/long-term-care.aspx. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 13, 2020
