Amy passed away at Kingston General Hospital one June 14, 2020 with family by her side at age 60 after a courageous 3 year battle with ovarian cancer. Beloved daughter of late William and Laura Paul. Amy was a much loved younger sister of Pat Stedman (Jerry) Campbellcroft, Marg Hart (Larry) of Calgary, and the late Ross Paul (Lois) of Tamworth. Amy will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins, only surviving aunt Betty, dear friends and neighbours who supported her through this cancer journey. Also missed by her fur family, Allie and George. Amy was retired after a 40 year career with Correctional Services in Kingston. Hobbies were reading, traveling, and crafting stained-glass pieces. A private family service was held on June 18th with interment at Tamworth Cemetery. A celebration of Amy's life to take place in Kingston at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store