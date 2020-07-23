1/
Amy Laura Paul
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy passed away at Kingston General Hospital one June 14, 2020 with family by her side at age 60 after a courageous 3 year battle with ovarian cancer. Beloved daughter of late William and Laura Paul. Amy was a much loved younger sister of Pat Stedman (Jerry) Campbellcroft, Marg Hart (Larry) of Calgary, and the late Ross Paul (Lois) of Tamworth. Amy will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins, only surviving aunt Betty, dear friends and neighbours who supported her through this cancer journey. Also missed by her fur family, Allie and George. Amy was retired after a 40 year career with Correctional Services in Kingston. Hobbies were reading, traveling, and crafting stained-glass pieces. A private family service was held on June 18th with interment at Tamworth Cemetery. A celebration of Amy's life to take place in Kingston at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved