Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved husband of Marion "Moira" Burnett. Proud father of Ruth Quinlin and Ross Hamilton (Michelle). Loving Grandfather of Adam Dolley (Brittany Miller), Joshua Dolley (Jessica Stone), Andrew Quinlin (Cassondra Daigle) and Chanelle and Dawson Smoke. Doting Great-Grandfather of Noah and Addison Miller-Dolley. In accordance with the wishes of Andrew and the family there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer's Society or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
. "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at you your back May the sun shine warm upon your face; The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again May God hold you in the palm of His hand." -Traditional Gaelic Blessing.