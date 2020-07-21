Andrew LE FRANCOIS

On July 16, 2020 Andrew passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital following a decline in health over time related to a diagnosis of dementia and a weakening heart. Born November 10, 1931 to Zotique and Clotilde (nee Gauthier) Andrew was the youngest of 11 children, all of whom have passed except for his much loved twin, Al. Andrew grieved heartily for his beloved wife of 39 years, Gwen (nee Shaw), who passed suddenly in 1996. Andrew was a loving father to David and his wife, Maureen Pollard, and a doting grandfather of Noah, Lauryn, Jenna and Sophie, who are bound to miss Grandad's Christmas game. Throughout adulthood, Andrew was an active and faithful community member of several Baptist churches, with long service and fellowship particularly at Temple Baptist Church in Windsor, Ontario, First Baptist Church in Oshawa, Ontario and Calvary Baptist Church in Cobourg, Ontario. Andrew was a published author of "Our Love is Eternal", a memoir of his life with Gwen, and "Scryptograms", a biblical version of the word game his wife enjoyed so much. Andrew lived a long and interesting life as a keen learner who was interested in the stories of others. He loved to travel, and he was a dedicated volunteer in his communities. Gentle and courteous, Andrew made many friends. Family and friends gave him immense joy. A private family service will be held for his burial, followed by a memorial celebration of his life planned for the spring of 2021 to bring together all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, Cobourg, the Canadian Baptist Ministry, or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com