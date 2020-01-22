|
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Jarek, Kris and Ed (Moire). Proud grandfather of Marianna and Jacob. Godfather of Stasia Owen. Dear brother of Helen (the late Bruno) Engel. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Friday, January 24th from 7-9 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 22, 2020