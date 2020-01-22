Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrzej KOWALCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrzej "Andy" KOWALCZYK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrzej "Andy" KOWALCZYK Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital Cobourg, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Loving father of Jarek, Kris and Ed (Moire). Proud grandfather of Marianna and Jacob. Godfather of Stasia Owen. Dear brother of Helen (the late Bruno) Engel. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, on Friday, January 24th from 7-9 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrzej's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -