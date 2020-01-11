|
At the Trenton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 4, 2020, age 76 years. Anna McAnally, daughter of the late Otto Stamerjohanns and the late Anna (Perechinczuk). Loving wife of Raymond Joseph McAnally. Dear mother of Anna-Lisa and her husband Bruce Barnes of Brighton, Tara McAnally of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Ray McAnally and his wife Dung of Collingwood. Dear sister of Marie Byles of Orillia. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Moira, Chloe, Jessica, and Jacob. A Private Family Service was held. Cremation with interment at the Mount Hope Cemetery Columbarium, Brighton, at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Friends of Presqu'ile, or the , would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 11, 2020