Passed away at her home in Port Hope on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Anna Mae Benham, Anna Mae's children and grandchildren where the greatest joy in her life, her feisty personality and great sense of humour will live on with them forever. Anna Mae was a volunteer with Big Brothers and Sisters Northumberland and Community Care Port Hope, an active member of social groups at Community Care and Ruth Clark Recreation Center and was a children's tutor through Rebound Children and Youth services Northumberland. Anna Mae was a recipient of a Municipality of Port Hope civic award for her contribution to the community through her volunteer work. Anna Mae had a passion for life and a vibrantly kind heart. Survived by her husband Brian Garratt. Dear mother of Brian Garratt (fiancé Joey Kearns) and Jillian Mae (George Martin). Loving grandma to Winston Garratt and beloved nana Mae to Charlotte Mae Martin. Sister of Francis, Ronnie and Laura Benham and the late Peter, Peggy, JoJo, Douglas and Linda Benham. Daughter of the late Jeanne Gracey and Fredrick Benham. Private arrangements. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 24, 2020.