With heavy hearts we announce that on July 23, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre after a lengthy illness, our beloved wife, mother and nana is now at peace. Beloved wife of Dean West. Loving mother of Cindy, Deanna, John and the late Terry. Adored nana of Shawn, Dallas, Candice, Dakota, Kristian and Weston and great-nana to Edwin, Grace-Lynn, Daxin, Coleton and Ethan. Dear sister of Merle Dost and the late Bill Stapleton. Anne was quick with a smile and always up for a good chat, she will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. At Anne's request no funeral service will be held. A Private family interment will be held at Orono Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com