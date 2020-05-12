Annette Augusta Cribbins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her 72nd year. Loving mother of Maurice and Lori Cribbins. Sister of; Fred and Terry Neville, Maurice and Louise Neville; grandmother of Zane and Zoë Cribbins. Memorial donations to The Canadian Diabetes Association or the Northumberland Humane Society would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved