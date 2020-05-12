Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in her 72nd year. Loving mother of Maurice and Lori Cribbins. Sister of; Fred and Terry Neville, Maurice and Louise Neville; grandmother of Zane and Zoë Cribbins. Memorial donations to The Canadian Diabetes Association or the Northumberland Humane Society would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on May 12, 2020.