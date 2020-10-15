1/
Anthony F. PALUMBO
Born October 17, 1938 Toronto, ON. Died of a broken heart Thanksgiving weekend, October 11, 2020 (in the year of Covid19) at Georgetown Hospital (a resident of Bennett Centre LTC, previously Mountainview Residence. Formerly of Port Hope, Roseneath and Toronto, ON. Beloved husband of Lea (nee Bernard) (deceased). Tony is survived by his children - Rosemary (Ro) (Mark - deceased), Lorraine (Vic), Anthony Jr. (Laurie), Kathryn (Joseph). Grandchildren, Tasha (Nathaniel), Brendan, Chris, Luca, Zoë, and great-grandson William. Tony will be missed by his second partner Marilyn Brown and her great-grandchild Payton. Special thanks to the local community for being welcoming and friendly - during these past three years living in Halton Hills. Tony has been cremated and will be buried (Spring 2021) at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto, Ontario. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allison Funeral Home, Port Hope, ON. Online salutations and memories are welcomed by viewing Tony's obituary online and selecting "Tribute Wall" at: https://allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 15, 2020.
