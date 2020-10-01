Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband to Pauline (Luyendyk) for 57 years. Loving father to Hank (Pat Deleeuw), Mary Anne (Joe Gallant), Joanne (Grant Wilson), Liz (Dan Graham) and Justin (Dana Gilligan). Proud and loving grandfather to Jocelyn (Joe Anderson), Esther (Mike Vanderwel), Natalie (Gian Coluccio), Alexandra, Jacob, Mark, Grace, Quinn and Madison, David, and Avery. Loved by his great-grand children: Jack, Claire, Logan and Luke. Tony leaves behind his older brother, Pieter, sisters Els and Riet. Also many brother and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews all over the world. Tony grew up in De Lier, Holland as the youngest of 10 children. He started his career as a mechanic and in 1974 chose to immigrate to Canada with his young family with a dream of building his own dealership. This began in 1976 with East End Motors selling Renaults until 1980 when he acquired the Nissan dealership and moved to Elgin Street in 1984. In 1988, he partnered with his son, Hank, and built Vandermeer Toyota. When Tony was at work he endeavored to create a place where employees became friends and a larger part of a "work family". In 2000, Tony retired but still continued to drive for the dealership and stay connected with the old dealer friends and his "work family". During his daily visits at the dealership, Tony, would share his opinions and his "Tony-isms" with anyone and everyone. Tony and the love of his life, Pauline, both loved to travel. Whether by planes, trains, ships or automobiles they travelled to many parts of this beautiful country and planet. They made regular trips to Holland to visit friends and family which usually included a special event. Tony was a big believer in giving back to the community with sponsorships and donations to local charities. He was a long time member of the Kiwanis Club. We would like to thank Dr. Mule for his personal home visits and compassion for our father's health. We would also like to thank Brenda and her nursing team at NHH for their outstanding care and attention to our father. Tony wanted everyone to know that he "loved life, people and the car business. I had lots of fun in life". Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private service with an interment in Fairview Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects, there will be a drive-through visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Vandermeer Toyota. We ask that you enter the driveway from Division Street, and attendants will guide you. Please remain in your vehicle. In lieu of flowers, Tony wished for donations to go towards Ed's House Palliative Care, Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.