Ardeth Carolyn (Thackeray) CUTT
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on November 1, 2020 in her 88th year. Ardeth Cutt was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Cutt. Dear mother of Joanne Cliff (Les), John and Murray Cutt. Loved sister of Bill Thackeray, and Fran Varden-Ruttle (Bill). Predeceased by her brother Gord, sisters Edna Hastie and Regina West and sister-in-law Lorraine. Will be missed by all of her nieces and nephews. In memory of Ardy, donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com


Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 11, 2020.
