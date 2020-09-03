With great sadness the family of Aris Marcus announce his passing at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 31, 2020. Aris at the age of 87, was the beloved husband of Hillie Marcus for 47 years of marriage. Loving father of Julia Wilson (Gord) and Amy Marcus (Jamie). Cherished Opa of Calla, Rowan, Eliana, Meaghan and Breanna. Dear brother of Ali (the late Lou Overwyk), Rina (Elzo), Hugo (Charlene) and Willi, brother-in-law of Gerry Van Halteren (Gre), Bill Jonkers (Lena), Margaret Buwalda (Bill), Gertie Ottens (Heike), John Van Halteren (Debbie), Zeger Van Halteren (Penny) and Klaasje Teeuwissen (Henk). Predeceased by infant son Timothy David Marcus, brother Leo Marcus (the late Mary) and brothers-in-law Peter Van Halteren, Tymen Van Haltern (survived by Anna), William Van Halteren (survived by Grace), and sister-in-law Sally Marcus. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at Wilson Soccer Fields, 235 Colborne Street West, Lindsay, Ontario on Thursday, September 3rd at 2:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and bring your own lawn chair. For further COVID-19 updates please visit: www.thebao.ca