Peacefully with his family by his side at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Ellenor. Loving father of Ellie Ferguson (Bob) and Arnie (Tracy). Cherished grandfather of Tonya Ferguson (Al Warner), Erich Ferguson (Michelle), Ryan Ferguson (Tanya Cross), Elizabeth Henkel-Thomas (Jody), Arno Henkel, Seth Henkel and Zachary Henkel. Dear great-grandfather of Braeden, Connor, Lily, Bianca, Lincoln, Hannah, Samuel, Ava and Harrison. Dear brother of Heintz, Karl, Paul and Ruth. A private family service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing may make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 26, 2020.