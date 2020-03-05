|
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in her 42nd year. Beloved wife of Adam Andrus. Loving mother of Isaac Andrus, and Hayley Andrus. Daughter of Jo-Anne Koetje (Tom) and the late Robert Allan McMurtrie (Kathy). Daughter-in-law of Bill and Margaret Andrus. Sister - in law of Julie (Scott). Aunt of Evan, Parker, and Addison. Service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a reception to further celebrate her life at The Best Western, Cobourg from 4 - 8 p.m. Memorial donations to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020