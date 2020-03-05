Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey Andrus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey Andrus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aubrey Andrus Obituary
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in her 42nd year. Beloved wife of Adam Andrus. Loving mother of Isaac Andrus, and Hayley Andrus. Daughter of Jo-Anne Koetje (Tom) and the late Robert Allan McMurtrie (Kathy). Daughter-in-law of Bill and Margaret Andrus. Sister - in law of Julie (Scott). Aunt of Evan, Parker, and Addison. Service will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a reception to further celebrate her life at The Best Western, Cobourg from 4 - 8 p.m. Memorial donations to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aubrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -