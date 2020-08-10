1/1
Audrey Francis MARKLE
Peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Friday, August 8, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael Markle. Loving mother of Judy Sherwin (Paul), Ronda Markle (Shaun) and Chris Markle (Sue). Cherished grandmother of Sheldon, Ryan and Alisha and great grandmother of Lilly, Tyson, Alexis and Bennett. Sister of the late Vera Hircock and Austin and Ron Stevenson and sister-in-law of Jill McCann (the late Don). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Audrey will be greatly missed by her cat Ming. At Audrey's request a private family graveside service will be held. Interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. The family would like to send out a big thank-you to Dr. Mule, Dr. Chung, the staff of York Super Pharmacy, St. Elizabeth's and all our family, friends and neighbours for all your support. If desired donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital - Palliative Care Unit or charity of your choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 10, 2020.
