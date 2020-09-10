1/
Audrey Markle
The family of the late Audrey Markle wish to express our appreciation to those who sent cards, condolences and memorial donations. Thank you to our many friends and family for your kind gestures. A special thank you to Valerie Russell for her kind words and beautiful service, mom would have loved it. A special thank you to the staff of the MacCoubrey Funeral Home for your help in this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Mulé for the care and compassion he shared with not only mom but the family. We appreciated everything, there are no words and Thank You doesn't seem enough. Judy, Ronda, Chris and family

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

