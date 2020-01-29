|
Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, with Donald and family at her side. Barb of Cobourg, formerly of Cookstown ON, was 86 years of age. Beloved wife of Donald for 65 years. Loving mother of Alivia Capone and Courtland Kirkup. Dear grandmother of Alyssa (Mark Dulay) and Sabrina (Jermaine). Proud great grandmother of Delano. Dear sister of the late Robert Miller, Tibb Miller, Derby Miller, Susan Harmon, and Mary Miller. Barb was loved and will be remembered by her best friend Gail Ferguson, her niece Nicole MacMillan and many other relatives and friends. A retired Executive Secretary and Medical Secretary. A long-time member of Cookstown United Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, Cobourg, member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Barb was an avid antique collector and a fantastic home maker, always making sure everyone was taken care of and comfortable. A wonderful mother, her home was always welcoming and full of love. A Celebration of Life and Tree Planting will be held on her birthday, for relatives and close friends. If desired, donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 29, 2020