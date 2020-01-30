|
Passed away peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital holding hands with her loving husband Donald with her family by her side on January 18, 2020 at the age of 86, following a courageous 20-year battle with stroke and cancer. Survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband, Donald, after 65 years of blissful marriage. Comforted by her adoring family, she leaves daughter Alivia (Mike), son Courtland (Alleben), granddaughters Alyssa (Mark Dulay), Sabrina Capone (Jermaine) and great-grandson Delano Dulay (2 months old), as well as many nieces and nephews- Kent, Brooke, Eric and Mark. Barbara's family is forever grateful for the love and TLC of her best friend Gail Ferguson and the Christian love of Millie Chapman (Eastern Star) and Donna Bonnell, who spiritually cared for Barbara for many years and her favourite niece Nicole MacMillan (Barry). Barbara wished to thank Pastor Steven and Blanche Bell, founders of Fellowship Baptist Church, for their love, friendship and spiritual guid- ance over the past 45 years. Barbara was a founding member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Barbara had an illustrious career as a medical secretary at North York General Hospital in the 1970's and the Bermuda Hospital in the 1960's. The Kirkup family gives its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Doctor Michael Bayer and caring nurses and staff at the World's Best Hospital - Northumberland Hills and all the wonderful caregivers from Saint Elizabeth and Palliative Care at NHH. Close friends and relatives will be invited to a Celebration of Life memorial on Barbara's birth date on August 15th this year.
