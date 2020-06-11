August 14, 1940 - June 8, 2020 Barbara Ann Covert passed away at home, in her 80th year, after being diagnosed with cancer this past January. Her husband, daughters and grand-daughters were by her bed leading up to her death. Barbara has left behind her husband Ronald Covert (celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary on June 6th); her daughters Angela (John McGough) and Alison; grand-daughters Emma and Kayla. She is remembered by many friends and extended family here in Canada, USA and England. Barbara was born in London, England and immigrated to Canada with her mother when she was 15 years old residing in Cobourg, ON. She met Ron in her later teens and they married on June 6, 1959. She apprenticed as a hair-dresser and after moving to Toronto in the early 1970s she became self-employed managing beauty salons within Long Term Care facilities across the city. In their retirement Ronald and Barbara returned to Cobourg. They have been attending Fellowship Baptist Church, active in the local lawn-bowling club; senior programs, and Barbara, who just loved shopping in thrift stores, began volunteering a couple of years ago at the Mission Thrift Store. We want to thank Dr. Francesco Mulé for his practical wisdom and compassionate care; the staff of Community Care Northumberland; the Nurses and PSW's from St. Elizabeth, Central LIHNS and all the friends and family who were able to visit and provide food, prayers and support. Many who knew Barbara will know that she was hearing impaired. She is now able to hear Jesus, Her Lord. Please make a donation in memory of Barbara to Fellowship Baptist Church, Cobourg, ON (905-372-8732) or to a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 11, 2020.