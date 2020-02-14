Home

MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Barbara Ann EVANS Obituary
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday February 13th in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Norman Evans. Loving mother of Kelly, Corey (Troy Burgess) and Lee-Anne (Kip Bachellier). Dear sister of Chuck Johnston (Maggie), Patricia Ruddy (Keith) and the late Marilyn Roberts and Cathy Quinn (David). Barbara will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St., E., Cobourg on Tuesday, February 18th from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, February 19th at 11 a.m. Interment in Cobourg Union Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to the St. John's Therapy Dogs, Northumberland Humane Society or Legion Village. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 14, 2020
