Barbara Ann Spiers

Barbara Ann Spiers Obituary
Peacefully at Extendicare in Cobourg on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late James Spiers. Loving mother of Cathy (Roma), the late Tim (Pauline), Julie (Floyd), and the late Tom. Cherished Nana of Jeremy, Rachel, Richelle, Alicia, Joshua, Jessie and great-Nana of Colin, Connor, Brandon, Jacob, Peyton-Lee and Bella. Dear sister of Jane (John) the late Marion (Jim). Predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Leo Gendron. A private family interment was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Grafton. A Celebration will be held at a later date. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Kidney Foundation or St. Mary's Church in Grafton. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 27, 2020
