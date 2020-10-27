REID, Barbara Elizabeth - Peacefully at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in her 88th year. Barbara Reid (nee Daniel) of Pembroke, beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Clara Daniel (nee Egan). Loving mother of Keith (Sharon), Andrew (Jen), Douglas (Carole), Elizabeth (Barni) and Paul (Diane) Reid. Dear sister of Michael (Sheila) Daniel and Margaret Wood. Predeceased by brother Arthur (the late Sheila). Will be missed by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Respecting Barbara's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Columbkille's Cathedral, Pembroke on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED IN THE CHURCH AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE SERVICE. Please feel free to bring your own face mask/covering or one will be supplied to you upon arrival. Interment of Ashes in St. Columba's Cemetery, Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario SPCA - Renfrew County Branch would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Neville Funeral Home 491 Isabella St., Pembroke, ON, K8A 5T8 (613) 732-7481 Online Condolences may be left at www.nevillefuneralhome.ca