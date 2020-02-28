Home

After a prolonged battle of health issues, passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Barbara Bond (nee Chard) at 66 years of age. Loving wife of Robert Bond. Dear mother of Nancy Bond (Cameron Reid). Loving grandmother of Dylan Bond. Sister of the late Sheila Davey (Wes Davey) and aunt of Michael and Scott Allen. Daughter of the late Kendal and Edythe Chard (nee Atkinson). Cremation with interment at Cobourg Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Kidney Foundation, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 28, 2020
