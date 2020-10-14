Peacefully at home, in Cobourg on Monday September 14, 2020 in her 84th year. Barbara Skinner, beloved wife of Norm Bailey. Loving mother of Chris Bailey and Andrea Cornelius (Ashley); sister of Nancy Cummings, Philip Skinner and the late Barry Skinner. Barb was born in the town of Port Hope to Alfred and Violet Skinner. Unfortunately, Violet passed due to complications of child birth. Alfred then remarried Audrey Cole when Barb was still a toddler and was raised in a happy family. After a happy childhood Barb married Norman Bailey at the age of 19. After 10 years of marriage, Barb gave birth to Chris in 1967 then to Andrea in 1969. She was a loving and caring mother which carried on with even more intensity when Andrea married Ashley Cornelius and Barb became a grandmother to Erin and Arthur and then to Amnesty and Angus. Barb was a loving and giving grandmother who showered her grandchildren with love, advice and more gifts than any child could have ever wished for. Barbs life was celebrated throughout her time on earth and her love will be felt eternally. A private family service and gathering will be held. Memorial donations to The Humane Society would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com