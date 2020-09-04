It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Minaker announce her peaceful passing at Trenton Memorial Hospital on August 31, 2020 in her 99th year. Barbara was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sybil Mikel, the beloved wife of the late Everett Minaker, loving mother of Jane Boate-Fletcher (Syd) of London, Suzanne Symons (Barry) of Brighton, Nancy Villneff (Garry) of Codrington, Peggy Wilkinson (Tom) of Calgary and Sally Kearney (George) of Barrie. Cherished grandmother of Ken (Lisa), Eric (Shelley), Rebecca (Matt), Natalie (Daryl), Christine, Emily, Andrea (Rick), Greg, Warren (Jessica), Alex, Megan (Nick), Ted (Elizabeth), Erin (Mike). Barbara is survived by sisters-in-law, Shirley Mikel, Bernice Adams, Muriel Minaker and Marie Minaker. She is predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law Marion Calnan (Clifford), Evelyn Hubbs (Malcolm), Shirley Foster (Noxon), her brother Beecher Mikel and her precious grandson, Andy Boate. She is lovingly remembered by her 12 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Barbara led an active life and was known for her vibrant spirit and joyous, fun loving nature. She had great passion for her family, her music and piano, valued her many friendships, loved the natural world and her gardens and enjoyed her travels. She was a long standing member of Mountain View United Church and Trinity St. Andrew's United Church in Brighton and enjoyed her church family. Barbara retired in 1983 after a lengthy teaching career mainly at CML Snider Elementary School in Wellington. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Seasons in Trenton and the staff and caregivers at Trenton Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Due to COVID restrictions a small family service will be held. Interment at Wellington Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). If desired, memorial donations to Trinity St. Andrew's United Church, Trenton Memorial Hospital or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.