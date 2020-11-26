1/1
Bernard "Bernie" Lazette Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Trenton, passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on November 22, 2020. He was 63. Born in Montreal, Quebec on October 10, 1957 to the late Bernard and Marcella (nee Chicoyne) Lazette. Bernie enjoyed a successful career in the nuclear power industry. He led a very active life after retiring in 2011 and had a passion for travelling on his motorcycle. Survived by his siblings, Catherine Lazette (Brian) of Owen Sound, Michael (Angela) Lazette of Castleton, Teresa Lazette of Burlington and his dear companion, Gayle Bowerman of Picton. Dearly loved by his nephew, Richard Lazette of Hanover, and niece, Michelle (Lucas) Robertson, of Kincardine, and his great niece and nephew, Emery and Nathan, and many close friends. A funeral mass will be held on December 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Church in Port Elgin. Attendance at service is by pre-registration only. Please contact a family member. Father Chris Tracey officiating. Inurnment in Sanctuary Park Cemetery in Port Elgin. Memorial donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and/or The Salvation Army would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
(613) 968-6968
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke Funeral Home - Belleville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved