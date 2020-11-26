Of Trenton, passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on November 22, 2020. He was 63. Born in Montreal, Quebec on October 10, 1957 to the late Bernard and Marcella (nee Chicoyne) Lazette. Bernie enjoyed a successful career in the nuclear power industry. He led a very active life after retiring in 2011 and had a passion for travelling on his motorcycle. Survived by his siblings, Catherine Lazette (Brian) of Owen Sound, Michael (Angela) Lazette of Castleton, Teresa Lazette of Burlington and his dear companion, Gayle Bowerman of Picton. Dearly loved by his nephew, Richard Lazette of Hanover, and niece, Michelle (Lucas) Robertson, of Kincardine, and his great niece and nephew, Emery and Nathan, and many close friends. A funeral mass will be held on December 5, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Church in Port Elgin. Attendance at service is by pre-registration only. Please contact a family member. Father Chris Tracey officiating. Inurnment in Sanctuary Park Cemetery in Port Elgin. Memorial donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and/or The Salvation Army would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca