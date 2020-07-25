Bernie passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, at 93, just weeks before his 75th wedding anniversary with his devoted wife and life partner, Kate (Kitty). Cherished father of Carol Gray, Dianne Gray-Thompson (Tom Thompson), Kathleen Gray and David Gray (Elaine). Proud "Papa" to Paul Seggie (Erika), Lee Thompson, Jay Seggie (Katelyn), Glenn Thompson, Breanna Gray (Devon) and great grandsons Jack, George, Anderson and Maxwell Seggie. Bernie found meaning through faith, family and hard work. A Salvation Army bandsman for over 70 years, Bernie enthusiastically helped organize Salvation Army kettle drives, played in S.A. bands at Riverdale, Scarborough, Clearwater (FL), Bracebridge, Georgina; and with the Salvation Army's Heritage Band in Ontario and in the U.K. Some of his most treasured memories were summers spent building and upgrading his cottage, swimming and water skiing with his kids, friends and relatives. He and four of his brothers owned and operated several locations of Gray's Hardware in Toronto, East York and Scarborough. In their retirement years, Bernie and Kitty called many places home before moving to Legion Village in Cobourg. Celebration of Life at a later date. Please email condolences to: quintecremationservices.com
Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to the Cobourg (Salvation Army) Community Church. Special thanks to Dr. Mule, Dr. McGarry and the wonderful nursing staff at NHH.