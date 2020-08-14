1/1
Bertha Mary Spry
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Bertha Spry at 92 years of age. Beloved wife of the late William John Spry. Dear mother of Barbara Spry (the late Neill Wakely), Brian Spry (Sharron Wharram-Spry), Bonnie Spry, and Brenda Bell (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Teresa Jones (Rick), Jerad Spry (Cayne), Andrew Jaynes, Adam Jaynes, Ryan Jaynes, Cory Jaynes, Mary Jaynes, Mollie Jaynes, Mitchell Bell (Julie), Melissa Bell, and great-grandmother of ten great-grandchildren. Sister of Murray and Shirley. Predeceased by her siblings Clifford, Norman, Robert, Gordon, and Walter. Bertha touched many hearts and minds in the many years that she was a babysitter. Cremation with a private family interment service at the Heritage Cemetery of St. Peter. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
