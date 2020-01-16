|
|
Long time resident of Port Hope, passed peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on January 12, 2020 in her 84th year. Loving mother of Mark Smith and his wife Menna, and the late Tara Smith. Grandmother of Tianna Smith, and Wesley Smith. Former wife of the late Len Smith. Sister of Eunice Griffith, and the late Anne Rowe, and Chris Mawson. Service will be held at Ross Funeral Chapel, Port Hope on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with visiting from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 16, 2020