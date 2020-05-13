It is with extreme sadness we share the passing of Betty Mae Ashton (McMurray) on Friday May 8, 2020. Betty was well known for her years of dedication to YBC bowling and the seniors bowling league. Betty was a familiar face in the cafes of Port Hope. She could be seen walking through the downtown core, sitting in the park or enjoying her coffee at Dreamers Café. Predeceased by her husband Yo-Yo Ashton and her brother and sisters Bud, Vic, Gerry, Clark, Shirley and Joyce. Betty was an amazing mother to her five children Lana (David), Karen (Albert), Sharon (Doug), Chris and Wayne (Brenda). Proud grandmother of Angie, Jessica, Marley, Tory, Jade, Crystal and Josh. Great-grandmother to Damon, Trey, Nora, Sayer, Claire and Ryan. Betty's family is extremely grateful to the staff of Roseglen Extendicare in particular the Mowat house crew for their love and care of mom. Private arrangements. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 13, 2020.