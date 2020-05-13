Betty Mae Ashton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with extreme sadness we share the passing of Betty Mae Ashton (McMurray) on Friday May 8, 2020. Betty was well known for her years of dedication to YBC bowling and the seniors bowling league. Betty was a familiar face in the cafes of Port Hope. She could be seen walking through the downtown core, sitting in the park or enjoying her coffee at Dreamers Café. Predeceased by her husband Yo-Yo Ashton and her brother and sisters Bud, Vic, Gerry, Clark, Shirley and Joyce. Betty was an amazing mother to her five children Lana (David), Karen (Albert), Sharon (Doug), Chris and Wayne (Brenda). Proud grandmother of Angie, Jessica, Marley, Tory, Jade, Crystal and Josh. Great-grandmother to Damon, Trey, Nora, Sayer, Claire and Ryan. Betty's family is extremely grateful to the staff of Roseglen Extendicare in particular the Mowat house crew for their love and care of mom. Private arrangements. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved