Passed away at the Golden Plough Lodge, Cobourg, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents George and Del, her husband William Lawson, and her only sibling Ross Clarke. She is survived by her children Dixon Lawson (Alice), Geoff Lawson (Robin Graham), Susan Luyendyk (Erik) and Wendy Curtis (Dean Pepper). She is already missed by her twelve grandchildren: Dixon, Billy (Sabrina), Hilary (Phil), Mathew (Robyn), Whitney, Mason (Lor), Erica (Justin), Lawson (Tomi), Jessica (Amar), Rachel (Matt), Andrew (Gen), and Lauren to whom she also freely gave her love, affection, and sweet wisdom. She was a great-grandmother to Hayden, Charlie, Cash and Colton. A Toronto girl, born and raised, she was affectionately known as "Bids" by her dad; the two of them were always collaborating and scheming on adventures moving forward. It was the early 1950's when she met a handsome veteran named Bill who she married and proceeded to build a family with deep values based on love, integrity and discipline. They moved a few times (Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto) before settling in Cobourg in 1969. Mom's number one priority was always her family. She also found time to volunteer at the Cobourg Hospital and later became deeply involved with the Bewdley Legion where she held a variety of positions over the years. Her adult children wandered globally through the years, but always knowing the safe harbour was there, with her, when we needed it. She extended the same love and care to all her grandchildren. A hug, kiss and cookies were always offered and always taken. Mom had a wonderful sense of humour and loved to laugh. She loved her crossword puzzles, her daily newspapers and always enjoyed a "good read". She was also adventurous- even well into her 80's: her journey to the top of Whistler mountain at age 83 was epic, as was her attendance at a "Barenaked Ladies" concert that same year. Mom's passing is another loss of a member of the great generation that survived the depression and World War II and helped create the prosperous world we have today. She lived a long and good life. She is already missed by many. Heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team at the Golden Plough Lodge whose compassionate care so enriched our mother's life. A private family service was held on October 29th. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.