Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, Beverley passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her 91st year with her niece and nephew at her side. Reunited in spirit with her late husband Allen Murfitt (2015). Beverley was a kind, sweet person, loved by all who knew her. A special thank you to her friends, acquaintances, and the staff of Roseglen Village who made the residence a true home for her in the five years that she lived there. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their care, kindness and compassion in her final days. Those wishing, can make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 23, 2020.