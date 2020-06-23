Beverley Elvira (Scott) Murfitt
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, Beverley passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her 91st year with her niece and nephew at her side. Reunited in spirit with her late husband Allen Murfitt (2015). Beverley was a kind, sweet person, loved by all who knew her. A special thank you to her friends, acquaintances, and the staff of Roseglen Village who made the residence a true home for her in the five years that she lived there. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their care, kindness and compassion in her final days. Those wishing, can make a memorial donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
11 King St. W.
Colborne, ON K0K 1S0
(905) 355-2829
