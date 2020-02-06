|
The family of Bob Coffee would like to express their gratitude for the overwhelming support from our many friends, coworkers and family. Your visits, flowers, donations, cards, food and phone calls were such a comfort to us. To Dr. Caldwell, Dr. Chang and the cancer unit staff at Oshawa and Cobourg hospitals, Dr. Moule' and the Palliative Care Team at Northumberland Hills Hospital, thank you for providing exceptional care and for your compassion. we are so grateful to MacCoubrey Funeral Home for their expert guidance and wonderful service. We are so thankful that we chose to make our home in this wonderful community of Cobourg fifty-three years ago. Linda, Matthew, Ginger and family
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 6, 2020