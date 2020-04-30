|
The family of the late Bob Stapleton would like to thank those people who helped him manage and be more comfortable in his final stage of life. First of all, Dr. Francesco Mulé, NHH palliative care doctor, for all the visits to our home, for being there whenever we had questions and for giving Bob the will and strength to enjoy the life he had left as much as possible. We are so thankful Bob could stay at home with us. Thank you Dr. Mulé for everything. To St. Elizabeth's team, we thank the nurses who visited and looked after Bob, the PSW's who made him more comfortable with their visits and the occupational therapist for obtaining the equipment to help him. And thank you to Larry & Trevor from Vital Aire for keeping Bob supplied with the oxygen equipment, and for rigging up his last equipment to give Bob what he needed. We would like to thank our family and friends, far & near, who have helped keep us strong with their words of encouragement and sympathy, cards, flowers, food and donations to NHH. Thanks also to the Allison Funeral Home. We thank and appreciate you all, and look forward to Bob's Celebration of Life as soon as we are able to resume those activities safely. Thank you all, Barb, Michael, Erin and families.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 30, 2020