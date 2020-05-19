Brandon Craig
Brandon Craig passed suddenly at home in Vancouver on April 13, 2020 in his 37th year. Brandon was the beloved and cherished son of Sharon Swift and Steven Craig(Susan). Brandon is also survived by his daughter Lily, brothers James, Ben, Sebastian and Jack. Brandon was pre-deceased by his life partner Kacie. He will be missed by his Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew and many friends.

Published in Northumberland News on May 19, 2020.
