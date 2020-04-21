|
|
April 18, 1932 ~ April 18, 2020 at 88 years of age. With heavy hearts, we share the passing or our beloved Mum. Daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. So many names and so much love, for one person. Daughter of the late William and Laurie Bonner. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loving mother of David (Kim), Suzanne McBride (Sam), and Michele Washburn (Robert). Grandmother to Nikki Heath (Jamie), Ryan (Cristie), Kyle (Erin) and Myles (Kayla) Baker and Katelynn Daniels (Dylan); Stephanie Kelley (Mike), and Samantha Allen (Scott); and Emily Washburn. Great Grandmother of Matt (Sky), Tori and Maci Heath; Jake and Jem Kelley; Hudson and Lincoln Daniels; Logan and Delilah Baker, William and Simon Baker; and Landon Baker. Beloved sister to Betty Baker. Cousin to Nick and Gerry Moon. Aunt to Jennifer Moon-Betz (Bill); Rachel Moon-Kelly (Gord) and their families; and Graham Baker who made sure to check in on her each day. Born in Gravesend, Kent, England, in 1932, Mum grew up during the Second World War. We grew up with stories of rationing, her one foray into a bomb shelter, and fears of being bombed out each night. She always said that growing up during that time, made her a better, more caring person, because you never knew who would be gone the next day. Being married to the love of her life for 57 years, coming to Canada and raising three children were her big adventures. She loved making sure that everyone was well fed, and enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. We all remember her love of sweets! She would always have a stash of candy somewhere. She lived for her family; always worrying and looking out for us all. Now she'll watch over us from heaven, with Dad and her Mum by her side. At Mums' request, there will be no service. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 21, 2020