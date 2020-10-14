1/1
Brenda Baron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg. Loving wife of Gordon Patey. Cherished mother of Stephen, Susan, Cheryl, Carole, Angela, Alan, Philip, Mindy and Nathan. Predeceased by her first husband Alan and daughter Sandra and granddaughter Jade. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brenda will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends here and in England. The family would like to thank the Nurses and PSWs of Golden Plough Lodge. Brenda was loved by all who knew her. A private cremation and inurnment has been entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home and Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved