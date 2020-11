Brian died suddenly of a heart attack at his home in Calgary. He was the loving father of Sherri Graham and Brianna Graham Myers (Corey). Dear grandfather of Coral, Kross, Mirlanda, Briar and Harley. Great-grandfather of Jo Jo. Son of the late Bert and Jean Graham, brother of the late Peggy Tallis (Eric), Wayne (Faye) and Barry. Brian had suffered the past many years from diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. May you now Rest in Peace.



