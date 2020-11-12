It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Clara Joan Whyte(Brown). Joan passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97. Joan is predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd Whyte WWII Veteran 1945, loving parents Ray and Hazel Brown, sister Frances Peck Thompson (Brown)2017, great nephew Noel Marshall 2015. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, nephew Stephen (Paula) Thompson, niece Jewel (Sean) Marshall, great niece Bryanna Thompson , great nephews Aaron Thompson and Ian Marshall. Joan had lived her whole life in Cobourg. Raised with her sister on Albert Street, Joan attended St Andrews Presbyterian Church and was a former employee of the Dutch Oven Bakery. Joan married Lloyd in 1943 before Lloyd was sent to Halifax and then onto Europe,1945. Joan dedicated her life to her family assisting Frances to raise her four children. The family wish to acknowledge Extendicare Cobourg and NHH for their compassion, care and excellence during this most difficult year.



