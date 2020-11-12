1/1
Brown Gertrude May Cockerill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brown's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In her 95th year passed peacefully on November 6, 2020 at Northumberland Hills hospital with her family by her side. Gertrude was the beloved wife of Edward (Ted) Cockerill of 63 years. Loving Mother, Nanny, and Great Grandmother to Glen and Jan (Spilsbury) Cockerill, Stephen and Ali (Isla, Vienna), Josiah and Megan (Alex, Emma), Leah and Steven (Remi, Scarlett, Everlea), and Anna Shelley (Cockerill) and David Godwin, Kyle, Justin, Nicholas, Tracey Vanderwindt (Cockerill), Joshua, Nathan. Sister of Irene Lock and the late Marq Dubay and Bill Brown. Her family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses and care takers at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Northumberland Hills Hospital. Private family memorial service to be held at Allison Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved