(1964-2020) Bruce McCaig, much-loved son of Sally (Sara) and Bud (John) McCaig, died peacefully at the Peterborough Hospital on August 9th, with family at his side. Bruce packed an incredible amount of life into his 55-years. Born November 22, 1964, in Cobourg, Ontario, he was a determined, cheerful and optimistic soul who inspired everyone who met him. Bruce, who was born with Down Syndrome, was used to having people come into his life to teach him things but often ended up teaching them much more. That was Bruce's special way. In a busy world, Bruce taught people to move more slowly and take time to enjoy the simple things: friends, family, music, and a hot Tim Horton's coffee. Showing others how to live well in the moment was a gift he gave to many and it was Bruce's unique wisdom that almost every problem could be solved with a hug, an "I love you" and, often, a chocolate chip cookie. Bruce made friends wherever he went. He was thoughtful and caring. He delighted in making jokes, joining the fun, was in his element at a party, often becoming the "life of the party," forever on the look-out for someone or something to celebrate. He was kind and one-of-a-kind, loving and loved. He possessed an extraordinary talent and creativity for painting and pottery, and generously shared his masterpieces with those around him. As a movie enthusiast, Bruce had a remarkable ability to list films of his favourite actors. He loved to laugh and had a special appreciation for comedies, especially Three's Company and Saturday Night Live, for which he would often sneak back downstairs, late at night, to watch the second airing. Bruce is survived by his sister Susan (Bobby) and his brothers David (Juan), Tim and Daniel, all of whom he loved very much, alongside many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are invited to join his service at the Cobourg Union Cemetery, on Saturday, September 5th, at 3 PM, followed by a simple, outdoor Celebration of Life. Safe distance protocols will be in place, masks or an equivalent face-covering will be mandatory, and extra masks and sanitizer will be available. Bruce's loved ones will also have the option to attend virtually. Please send an email to BruceMcCaigMemorial@gmail.com to indicate if you will be attending in person or remotely so that we can make the appropriate arrangements. Thank you to the incredible team at Christian Horizons who provided Bruce with a supportive community, many new experiences and wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers, Bruce would be remembered best by being kind to strangers, enjoying a funny movie, and savouring a slice of chocolate cake. Bruce was loved deeply. He will be missed greatly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store