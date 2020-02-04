|
|
May 5, 1924 - January 30, 2020 On Thursday, January 30, 2020 WWII veteran Bruce Edward Cox passed away peacefully and gently with his son Gary at his side at the Northumberland Hills Hospital at the age of 95. Beloved husband to Diana (nee: Bernard) Cox. Bruce and Diana spent 45 wonderful loving years together. Loving father to Gail (Martyn) Smith of England and Gary (Cinnamon) Cox of Port Hope, step-father to Tina, Gisele, Sergio and Bruno Pecile, grandfather to Lindsay, Alexandra, Joey, Jesse, Tyler and Solstice and great grandfather to Roseanne. The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks for all the care received from the Northumberland Hills Hospital and St. Elizabeth Health Care. A service will take place at St. Paul's Anglican Church, County Road 10 in Perrytown on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00. On Saturday, May 2, 2020 a Celebration of Life will be held at the family home. Donations can be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 4, 2020