Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Bud Chesterton was the beloved husband of Shirley Kathleen Chesterton (nee Bouder). Loving father of Robert, Brenda Cannova (Frank), and Ian (Lynn Ferris). Loved grandfather of Angela Cannova (Lucas), Amanda Cannova (Tim) and Lauren Chesterton and great-grandfather of Oakley Colley. Bud will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Charlie (Alberta), and the late John (the late Doris), the late Dorothy Ferguson (the late Alex) and the late Bob (survived by Naomi). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Bud, donations to Canadian Cancer Society
or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.