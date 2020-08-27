1/1
Bud Thomas CHESTERTON
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Bud Chesterton was the beloved husband of Shirley Kathleen Chesterton (nee Bouder). Loving father of Robert, Brenda Cannova (Frank), and Ian (Lynn Ferris). Loved grandfather of Angela Cannova (Lucas), Amanda Cannova (Tim) and Lauren Chesterton and great-grandfather of Oakley Colley. Bud will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Charlie (Alberta), and the late John (the late Doris), the late Dorothy Ferguson (the late Alex) and the late Bob (survived by Naomi). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Bud, donations to Canadian Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
