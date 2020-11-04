1/1
Carlie Jamelle BOTRIE
Passed away at her home in Port Hope on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Carlie loving mother of Oliver Stothart. Dear daughter of Gus and Kelli Botrie. Sister of Erin Botrie-Plum (Stephan). Granddaughter of Leighton and Fran Westington and the late Bay and Jamie Botrie. Niece of Vicky Gadd (John), Sue Westington (Steve), Tracie Westington, Murray Botrie (Eleanor), Sam Botrie (Kim) also survived by many cousins. A Celebration of Life for Carlie will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to the Northumberland Humane Society or the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 4, 2020.
