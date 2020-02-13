Home

Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Thursday January 30th, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Reese Stanley Hunt. Loving mother of Risa Jane Sander (Mark), and Nicholas Ian Hunt. Loving grandmother of Kurt Manion - Sander (Angel) and Ace Sander (Corey). Brother of Alan, and David Mustard. Aunt of Kari Mustard, and Ted Hunt (Sue). Great aunt of Aidan, and Riley. Celebration of her life will be held at Cold Memorial Hall on Saturday June 27th from 1 - 5 p.m. www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 13, 2020
